Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 16
August 16, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday day.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    Uralsib: "Tension in the Middle East is adding to the uncertainty and risk
premium on oil, which has always been beneficial for Russian equities, pushing
the Brent oil price above $116 per barrel. As a result, the Russian market is
poised to stage a potentially powerful bounce today. We expect it to open up 0.5
percent."
    Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning up 0.5 percent."
    
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets regional Russian human
rights ombudsmen;
    MOSCOW- The Federal Statistics Service is expected to publish July producer
prices data;
    MOSCOW - Russia's Central Bank to release weekly gold and forex reserves
data.
 
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Business daily Kommersant runs an interview with Enel CEO Fulvio
Conti who urges the Russian government to fully liberalise the electricity
market, ensuring gradual price growth.
    Russia's Energy Ministry has approved a power sector development plan until
2018 under which electricity plants will have to increase their installed
electric generating capacity by 12.3 percent to 245.9 gigawatts. 
     
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS:
 Wheat importers buy for fear Russian supply will Dry up   
 Altimo raises Vimpelcom stake, eyes more                  
 Russian industrial production surprisingly strong in July 
 Russia says West reneging on Syria deal                   
  
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 Vimpelcom postpones European listing decision             
 Carlsberg says years of Russia decline coming to end      
 Russian stocks fall after rally, rouble ticks lower       
 Russian TMK to appeal against EU pipe import duties       
 Phosagro recommends H1 dividend of 38 roubles/share       
 RLPC-Sberbank in talks for three-year loan-sources        
   
 
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
 Russia consumer prices flat in latest week                
 Russia sees weak demand for OFZ bonds on low liquidity    
 Pussy Riot supporters protest at Russian cathedral        
  
  
 ENERGY: 
 Russia Sept crude duty seen up to $393.8/T                
 Exxon, Shell-led group win $10 bln Ukraine gas project    
  
 COMMODITIES: 
 Russia's exportable grain surplus may end by November     
 Yields down 29 pct with Russia harvest 47 pct complete    
 SovEcon cuts Russia sunseeds crop forecast on hot weather 
 
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,429.8   +0.15 pct
 MSCI Russia               771.6   -1.14 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           973.9   -0.04 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.330/3.306 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 194 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   31.8350
 Rouble/euro     39.2405
    
 NYMEX crude        $94.29   -$0.04
 ICE Brent crude  $116.21   -$0.04
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

