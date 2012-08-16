Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 16

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday day. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Uralsib: "Tension in the Middle East is adding to the uncertainty and risk premium on oil, which has always been beneficial for Russian equities, pushing the Brent oil price above $116 per barrel. As a result, the Russian market is poised to stage a potentially powerful bounce today. We expect it to open up 0.5 percent." Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning up 0.5 percent." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets regional Russian human rights ombudsmen; MOSCOW- The Federal Statistics Service is expected to publish July producer prices data; MOSCOW - Russia's Central Bank to release weekly gold and forex reserves data. IN THE PAPERS : Business daily Kommersant runs an interview with Enel CEO Fulvio Conti who urges the Russian government to fully liberalise the electricity market, ensuring gradual price growth. Russia's Energy Ministry has approved a power sector development plan until 2018 under which electricity plants will have to increase their installed electric generating capacity by 12.3 percent to 245.9 gigawatts. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Wheat importers buy for fear Russian supply will Dry up Altimo raises Vimpelcom stake, eyes more Russian industrial production surprisingly strong in July Russia says West reneging on Syria deal COMPANIES/MARKETS: Vimpelcom postpones European listing decision Carlsberg says years of Russia decline coming to end Russian stocks fall after rally, rouble ticks lower Russian TMK to appeal against EU pipe import duties Phosagro recommends H1 dividend of 38 roubles/share RLPC-Sberbank in talks for three-year loan-sources ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia consumer prices flat in latest week Russia sees weak demand for OFZ bonds on low liquidity Pussy Riot supporters protest at Russian cathedral ENERGY: Russia Sept crude duty seen up to $393.8/T Exxon, Shell-led group win $10 bln Ukraine gas project COMMODITIES: Russia's exportable grain surplus may end by November Yields down 29 pct with Russia harvest 47 pct complete SovEcon cuts Russia sunseeds crop forecast on hot weather MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,429.8 +0.15 pct MSCI Russia 771.6 -1.14 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 973.9 -0.04 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.330/3.306 pct EMBI+ Russia 194 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.8350 Rouble/euro 39.2405 NYMEX crude $94.29 -$0.04 ICE Brent crude $116.21 -$0.04 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)