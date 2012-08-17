FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 17
August 17, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background is mildly positive for the Russian
stock market at opening, expects to see an increase in most liquid local shares.
    VTB CAPITAL: Says Friday marks the fifth anniversary of an emergency meeting
of the U.S. Federal Reserve, where it was declared that "downside risks to
growth had increased appreciably."
    TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning varied, from flat to
up 0.25 percent."

    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits Rostov-on-Don
to talk about agriculture;
    MOSCOW - Pussy Riot members hear verdict in trial for protest at Moscow's
main cathedral against Putin and church-state ties.
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Josef Ackermann, a former chief executive with Deutsche Bank, may
become chairman of the board of directors at Russian Finance Agency - or
Rosfinagentstvo - a special state entity being created to manage Russia's
sovereign funds, Vedomosti reports, citing sources. 
    Russia's mid-sized MDM Bank has cut 900 employees in the first six months of
2012, which represent around 12 percent of its total staff, aiming to increase
business efficiency, Kommersant daily newspaper reports.
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS:
Iceland says no bomb found on Russian plane             
Russia space official quits after loss of satellites    
Pussy Riot trial sets tone for Putin presidency         
McCartney says hopes Russia won't punish punk band      
Russian church leader rejects criticism over state ties 
     
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
Telenor, Alfa press pause on Vimpelcom feud              
INTERVIEW-Russian bank Vozrozhdenie drops share offering 
Russia shares up as Brent oil climbs, rouble steady      
      
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Vladivostok faces petrol sales limits in APEC summit     
Pussy Riot not a big hit with Russian pop stars          
Tymoshenko fights her conviction in Ukraine              
Kazakh opposition leader stands trial after unrest       
Russia July PPI down 1.1 pct m/m, +4.1 pct y/y           
Russia says United Nations should stay in Syria          
U.S. urges fairness as Kazakhstan opposition trial opens 
Russia gold/fx reserves rise to $510 bln                 
        
 ENERGY: 
BP-led Azeri venture cuts oil output to 5-year low       
Nord Stream consortium plans more Baltic Sea gas         
      
 COMMODITIES: 
EU wheat continues rebound on demand, tightening supply  
Mild weather forecast to help Black Sea grain            
Russia grain stocks at farms at lowest since 2006        
     
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,443.9   +0.90 pct
 MSCI Russia               774.2   +0.34 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           974.8   -0.11 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.288/3.264 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 200 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   31.8650
 Rouble/euro     39.4025
    
 NYMEX crude        $95.02   +$0.73
 ICE Brent crude  $113.99   -$2.22
    
 (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
