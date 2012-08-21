FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 21
#Aluminum
August 21, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 21

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    Uralsib: "Markets remain quiet ahead of the release of tomorrow's minutes
from the FOMC meeting and the round of meetings scheduled later this week in
Europe. We expect the Russian market to trade on low volumes, although it could
open up 0.3-0.5 percent following gains on Asian markets."
    NETTRADER: "Today we expect a moderately positive opening of the Russian
stock market."
    PSB: "The external background is neutral. At the start of the day we expect
to see small gains in most liquid Russian stocks."
    Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning up 0.5 percent."
    
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Syrian delegation led by Qadri Jamil, deputy prime minister for
economic affairs, is expected to meet Russian foreign ministry officials.
    MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Chinese
delegation in Moscow.
    MOSCOW - Russian food retailer X5 retail Group to announce Q2 2012
IFRS results. 
    MOSCOW - Alliance Oil to announce Q2 results.
    
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to help settle the shareholder
dispute at Norilsk Nickel, Vedomosti reports citing a source, noting
that the major shareholders, Interros and Rusal do not get along and
may have to exit, the report says.    
    Russia's government has approved rules for distribution of up to 494 billion
roubles ($15.40 billion) of anti-crisis funds to the non-banking corporate
sector for when the situation on the financial markets deteriorates, business
daily Kommersant reports.
    Businessman Farkhad Akhmedov has raised a demand that Gazprom 
should buy his 49 percent stake in their joint venture Nortgaz, earlier valued
in a range of $1.8 billion to $2.6 billion, Vedomosti writes. 
    Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS could write off $1 billion in
its second-quarter financial report, due at the end of August, in connection
with withdrawal of its mobile licenses in Uzbekistan, Vedomosti reports.     
    Vedomosti writes that Sergei Galitskiy, the main owner of fast-growing
Russian retailer Magnit, plans to invest 350 million euros ($431.93
million) in hothouses in the southern Krasnodar region over the next three
years, aiming to supply two thirds of Magnit's vegetable needs, as part of
efforts to cut import-related costs.
    
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
 Only U.N. should decide on force against Syrya -Lavrov  
 Russian police pursuing other members of Pussy Riot     
 Weak demand pressures Russian growth story              
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 Putin talks up prospects of Norilsk peace deal          
 Telenor says will not sell Vimpelcom shares              
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 Russia July jobless rate unchanged at 5.4 pct           
 Russia July capital investment up 3.8 pct y/y           
 Russia's nominal wages up 16.3 pct y/y in July          
 Russia July retail sales +5.1 pct y/y; +1.6 pct m/m     
 Russia's July housing completions rise 15.5 pct yr/yr   
 Russia adds 0.6 mln ounces gold to reserves in July     
   
 ENERGY: 
 TNK-BP sells W.Siberia oilfields for $450 mln           
  
 COMMODITIES: 
 Russia harvest f'casts cut as drought hits crop in east 
 
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,406.0   +0.18 pct
 MSCI Russia               757.4   -1.17 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           972.8   +0.37 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.182/3.159 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 194 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   32.1000
 Rouble/euro     39.5098
    
 NYMEX crude        $95.90   -$0.07
 ICE Brent crude  $113.92   +$0.22
    
 ($1 = 0.8103 euros)
 ($1 = 32.0710 Russian roubles)

 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

