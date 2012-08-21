Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 21

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Uralsib: "Markets remain quiet ahead of the release of tomorrow's minutes from the FOMC meeting and the round of meetings scheduled later this week in Europe. We expect the Russian market to trade on low volumes, although it could open up 0.3-0.5 percent following gains on Asian markets." NETTRADER: "Today we expect a moderately positive opening of the Russian stock market." PSB: "The external background is neutral. At the start of the day we expect to see small gains in most liquid Russian stocks." Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning up 0.5 percent." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Syrian delegation led by Qadri Jamil, deputy prime minister for economic affairs, is expected to meet Russian foreign ministry officials. MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Chinese delegation in Moscow. MOSCOW - Russian food retailer X5 retail Group to announce Q2 2012 IFRS results. MOSCOW - Alliance Oil to announce Q2 results. IN THE PAPERS : Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to help settle the shareholder dispute at Norilsk Nickel, Vedomosti reports citing a source, noting that the major shareholders, Interros and Rusal do not get along and may have to exit, the report says. Russia's government has approved rules for distribution of up to 494 billion roubles ($15.40 billion) of anti-crisis funds to the non-banking corporate sector for when the situation on the financial markets deteriorates, business daily Kommersant reports. Businessman Farkhad Akhmedov has raised a demand that Gazprom should buy his 49 percent stake in their joint venture Nortgaz, earlier valued in a range of $1.8 billion to $2.6 billion, Vedomosti writes. Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS could write off $1 billion in its second-quarter financial report, due at the end of August, in connection with withdrawal of its mobile licenses in Uzbekistan, Vedomosti reports. Vedomosti writes that Sergei Galitskiy, the main owner of fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit, plans to invest 350 million euros ($431.93 million) in hothouses in the southern Krasnodar region over the next three years, aiming to supply two thirds of Magnit's vegetable needs, as part of efforts to cut import-related costs. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Only U.N. should decide on force against Syrya -Lavrov Russian police pursuing other members of Pussy Riot Weak demand pressures Russian growth story COMPANIES/MARKETS: Putin talks up prospects of Norilsk peace deal Telenor says will not sell Vimpelcom shares ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia July jobless rate unchanged at 5.4 pct Russia July capital investment up 3.8 pct y/y Russia's nominal wages up 16.3 pct y/y in July Russia July retail sales +5.1 pct y/y; +1.6 pct m/m Russia's July housing completions rise 15.5 pct yr/yr Russia adds 0.6 mln ounces gold to reserves in July ENERGY: TNK-BP sells W.Siberia oilfields for $450 mln COMMODITIES: Russia harvest f'casts cut as drought hits crop in east MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,406.0 +0.18 pct MSCI Russia 757.4 -1.17 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 972.8 +0.37 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.182/3.159 pct EMBI+ Russia 194 basis points over Rouble/dollar 32.1000 Rouble/euro 39.5098 NYMEX crude $95.90 -$0.07 ICE Brent crude $113.92 +$0.22 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies ($1 = 0.8103 euros) ($1 = 32.0710 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)