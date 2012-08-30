FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 30
August 30, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 30

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    OLMA: "The technical analysis suggests the downward correction in the RTS
index may deepen, although there are yet no grounds for any sharp moves."
    ALOR: "For the Russian market the external background is mixed today, with
dynamics in U.S. futures - which are significantly down since the Russian bourse
closed on Wednesday - seen as the key factor... MICEX may go down below
the 1,440-1,460 point range but there are no signs losses will be material."
    
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - APEC finance ministers will meet to prepare a final draft of
recommendations for the Sept. 8-9 APEC summit in Vladivostok.
    MOSCOW - Moscow International Automobile Salon.
    MOSCOW - Russia's Grain Club meeting organised by SovEcon analysts.
    MOSCOW - Russia's Central Bank to release weekly gold/forex reserves data.
    MOSCOW - Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker, to report H1 results.
    MOSCOW - Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold producer, H1 results.
    MOSCOW - Gold miner Nordgold, which was spun off from steelmaker
Severstal earlier this year, to announce H1 results.                  
            
    MOSCOW - Precious metals miner Polymetal H1 results.
    MOSCOW - Telecoms operator Rostelecom Q2 results.
    MOSCOW - Oil services group Integra H1 results.         
    MOSCOW - Food retailer O'Key Group H1 results.
    MOSCOW - Sugar and pork producer Rusagro H1 results.        
    
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Kommersant writes that Russia's state railway monopoly Russian Railways is
considering bidding for a 75 percent stake in France's GEFCO, the logistics
division of Peugeot, for around 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion).
    Russia's anti-monopoly service wants Norway's Telenor to postpone
its purchase of a 3.5 percent stake in telecoms operator Vimpelcom from
Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Weather company as one of conditions of a
proposed truce and withdrawal of the regulator's lawsuit aimed to overturn the
February deal that raised Telenor's stake in Vimpelcom to above that of Russian
co-investor Altimo. Telenor, however, intends to exercise its option for the 3.5
percent stake, Vedomosti writes.
    Vedomosti runs an interview with Igor Torgov, the general director of
Russian 4G mobile operator Scartel.
     
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS:
 Gazprom calls time on Shtokman on costs overrun               
 Sberbank results boost prospects of share sale                
 Auto makers flock to Russia in search of growth               
 Islamic cleric warns of civil war in Russia's Dagestan        
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 Lower oil weakens Russia shares despite positive Sberbank     
 GM to invest $1 bln in Russia within 5 years                  
 Severstal net down 74 pct on FX losses, gold spinoff          
 LUKOIL Q2 net profit seen down by a quarter - poll            
 Evraz H1 net profit seen down 57 pct - poll                   
 M.Video mulls extra dividend after strong H1                  
 Gazprom Neft picks banks for possible bond sale-bankers       
 Transneft Q2 net income down 24 pct y/y                       
 Phosagro H1 net income down 12 pct y/y, beats forecast        
 Pharmacy Chain 36.6 racks up losses on discount shift         
 Pharmstandard H1 earnings down 27 pct y/y                     
 LSR H1 2012 net profit down 64 pct y/y                        
 OGK-2 H1 net profit falls to 0.4 bln                          
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 Russia sees low demand at weekly bond auction                 
 Russia's consumer prices flat in latest week                  
 Georgia says 3 troops, 11 militants killed near Russia border 
 Tymoshenko loses appeal, stays in Ukraine jail                
   
 ENERGY: 
 Russia cuts gas export volume, price f'cast-govt source       
 Rosneft mulls $500 mln gas deal with Fortum                    
  
 COMMODITIES: 
 Drought-hit Russia grain yields down 27 pct                   
  
 
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,409.6   -0.04 pct
 MSCI Russia               758.9   -1.09 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           948.0   -0.52 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.090/3.053 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 198 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   32.1750
 Rouble/euro     40.3150
    
 NYMEX crude        $95.01   -$0.48
 ICE Brent crude  $112.65   +$0.11
    
 ($1 = 0.7982 euros)

 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

