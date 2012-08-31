FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 31
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 31, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 31

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    ALFA BANK: "The regular data flow today (including German retail sales and
US factory orders) will be overshadowed by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's Jackson
Hole speech, which may offer clues to the Fed's next plans."
    TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning flat."   
        
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to hold Security Council's meeting;
    MOSCOW - Lukoil, Russia's No.2 crude producer, to present Q2
results;
    MOSCOW - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich to hold a briefing
on domestic grain harvest;
    MOSCOW -  TMK , Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for
the energy sector, to publish Q2 results.
        
    IN THE PAPERS :
     Russian Otkritie Financial Corp. plans to increase its stake in Nomos bank
 to 100 percent from current around 20 percent during the next several
years, delisting one of the country's biggest non-state lenders, Kommersant
daily said. 
    Russia plans to create a unified principle of granting a discount to oil
export duty, with discount of up to 50 percent of the standard rate, Vedomosti
daily newspaper said.
    Russian RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer, is seeking
to raise $800 million loan to repay an outstanding debt, approaching local and
international lenders, Vedomosti said, citing sources.
       
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS:
Asia-Pacific economies push for open farm trade, growth     
    
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
Morgan Stanley to lose Russia chairman and president        
O'Key targets Moscow region with small stores               
Russia's Nord Gold Q2 net income down 88 pct                
Gazprom resumes gas flows to Poland after maintenance       
Polymetal H1 profit down 2 pct on FX loss                   
Falling European demand drives steelmaker Evraz to loss     
Russia's Rusagro posts H1 profit vs loss a year             
Russia's Integra post $41 mln loss in H1                    
Russia's TMK Q2 net profit seen down to $93 mln             
Metro in talks to sell some supermarket ops                 
Alfa Bank plans Eurobond issue to support capital           
Rostelecom eyes Tele2 unit for mobile push                  
Rosneft, Statoil forge ahead with oil and gas ventures      
Russian Railways mulls bidding for GEFCO-document           
     
 
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
Georgia says armed raid was in "enemy's" interests          
"Free Pussy Riot" written in blood at Russian murder scene  
Moscow's historic Hotel Metropol sold at auction            
Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $514.8 bln                 
Hryvnia hits 33-month low vs dollar                         
Russia's finmin budget plan for 2013-2015                   
Rouble at 7-wk low on dividends conversion, debt            
       
 ENERGY: 
Vitol signs partnership to invest in Ukraine's gas          
      
 COMMODITIES: 
Black Sea faces good weather for 2013 grain                 
Sovecon cuts Russia 2012 wheat crop fcast to 38 mln t       
APEC agrees to avoid protectionism in agriculture           
Traders expect Russia grain export tax from October         
Russia wheat crop forecast to be lowest in 9 years          
     
 
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,389.0   +0.34 pct
 MSCI Russia               745.7   -1.74 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           944.0   -0.05 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.145/3.107 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 196 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   32.5651
 Rouble/euro     40.6666
    
 NYMEX crude        $94.63   -$0.38
 ICE Brent crude  $112.73   +$0.08
    
 ($1 = 0.7982 euros)

 (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
