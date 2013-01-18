FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Jan 18
January 18, 2013

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Jan 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    OLMA: "Markets are likely to rise today. China GDP data, published earlier
today, was better than expected, and that lent support to Asian stock markets."
    ALOR: "Russian bulls got a great chance to test 1,530 points level, a local
peak reached at the start of this week. Positive signals are coming from the
U.S. market, where leading indices reached new highs."
      
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Gaidar Forum 2013: Russia and The World: Challenges of 
Integration
    MOSCOW - WTO Director-General Pascal Lamy gives a lecture on Russia's
prospects in the WTO
    MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin's advisory human rights council to
discuss stricter punishment for religious offence
    MOSCOW -  Russian hydroelectric power company RusHydro to report
Jan-September financials
        
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russia has to invest $1.5 trillion into its creaking infrastructure by 2030,
Vedomosti newspaper cites McKinsey Global Institute.
    Efforts by gas export monopoly Gazprom to bypass Ukraine, a
transit country for Russian gas shipments to Europe, and pump its gas though
undersea Nord Stream pipeline, could be costly for the company.
        
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
 Russian activist kills himself in the Netherlands             
 Russian ships to pick up munitions on way to Syria            
 Russia won't revoke U.S. adoption ban                         
 Gazprom's spending hits cash position, profit doubles         
 Russia's G20 coordinator seeks to calm currency tension       ž 
 
 
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 VTB Capital launches participatory notes for Saudi investors  
 Moscow Exchange plans IPO pre-marketing next week - sources   
 Volkswagen says Russia 2012 auto sales up nearly 40 pct       
 Gazprom results and rising oil push up Russian stocks         
 Gazprom, Plinacro sign deal for Croatia South Stream branch   
 Megafon holding company in talks on Tele2 Russia break-up     
 Russia's M.Video says 2012 sales up 20 pct                    
        
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 Russia says seeking nuclear talks with Iran by end-Jan        
 TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $526.4 bln             
 Kazakhstan may join WTO this year - WTO chief Lamy            
 Russia's financial regulator sees no obstacles to Euroclear   
         
 ENERGY: 
 Med Crude-Urals steady in tenders                              
 Rosneft ordered to sell petrol stations                        
    
 COMMODITIES:
 INTERVIEW-Location key to Timchenko's Kolmar Asia coal goal    
 
      
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                            1,588.05   +0.16 pct
 MSCI Russia              841.67   +0.94 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets        1,078.77   +0.53 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.741/2.721 pct
 EMBI+ Russia  131 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.1945
 Rouble/euro     40.3825
    
 NYMEX crude       $95.34   -$0.15
 ICE Brent crude $111.07   -$0.03
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
