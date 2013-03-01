FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 1
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 1, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 1

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242.
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    ALFA BANK: "Today is rich in terms of data releases. In Europe investors
will focus on February Manufacturing PMIs, German retail sales and French
consumer spending, while in the US personal income and spending data, the ISM
Manufacturing and the UMich confidence gauge are due."
    VTB CAPITAL: "This morning, EPFR reported outflows from Russian equities
funds at $88 million (0.14 percent) over the week ending 27 February. The
four-week average is now $57 million (0.09 percent)."
        
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev chairs meeting on power sector;
    PSKOV - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets families of paratroopers
killed in the Caucasus; 
    BELOKURIKHA, Altai region - Russia Grain conference; 
    MOSCOW - Rusal board to review 2012 performance;
    MOSCOW - Gazprom's board to discuss borrowing plans;
    MOSCOW - Russian gold miner Nord Gold to report Q4 and 2012 results. 
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    United Capital Partners fund is interested in buying the state's 20 percent
stake in Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port and is in talks with UBS
which is managing the sale on behalf of the Russian State Property Agency,
Vedomosti daily said, citing sources.
    The United Kingdom has granted political asylum to Andrei Borodin, the
former CEO and co-owner at Bank of Moscow, who left Russia in 2011
following the lender's takeover by VTB, Borodin told Vedomosti
newspaper. 
    U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital became a shareholder with the
transport group Fesco and now is holding over 17 percent stake,
Kommersant daily newspaper said, citing sources. 

    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS:
At Kremlin summit, France urges new moves to find Syria peace    
Euro zone, Cyprus to discuss bailout Monday, deal seen end-March 
Putin defends Russia's rights record at talks with France        
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Putin ally buys stake in Russia's Rostelecom                     
Russian govt proposes that BP CEO Dudley join Rosneft board     
 MegaFon sees sales growth slowing, focus on profit              
 
Russia's Usmanov sells $530 mln Mail.Ru stake                    
Sukhoi drops $900 mln Superjet deal with Kartika Airlines        
Miner Kazakhmys hit by worries over rising costs                 
Telecoms hold Russian stocks firm; rouble steady                 
Russia's TNK-BP net profit falls 13 pct on higher taxes          
Russia, French state funds sign mutual investment pact           
Russia's Rostec says offers Norilsk copper deposit for shares    
UC RUSAL 2012 core profit seen at $850 mln                       
Severstal could pay 1.89 rbls per share in Q4 2012 dividend      
Polyus Gold says completes Kazakh and Kyrgyz assets sale         
    
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Sluggish Russian economy to pick up steam during 2013            
Reuters February Russian economy, rouble poll                    
Magnitude 6.9 quake hits off Russia's Kamchatka                  
Russia's 2013 GDP growth likely at 3-3.3 pct - Dep Econ Minister 
Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $524.0 bln                      
    
 COMMODITIES/ENERGY:
Russia's Agmin concerned over grain export if 2013 crop modest   
Russian gasoil and fuel oil exports rise in January              
Russian January gasoline, gasoil, fuel oil exports               
Russian January refinery runs decline 1.5 pct vs December        
Russian January refinery runs down 1.5 pct m/m                   
Russia may buy grain to boost domestic stocks -AgMin             
Vitol cements Russian oil trade with Bashneft deal               
Russia may buy grain from regions to prevent its export - AgMin  
Russia's 2013/14 grain crop seen at up to 92 mln T-IKAR          
Russia to suspend Austria meat imports after horse DNA find      
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,533.7     -0.05 pct
 MSCI Russia               810.2     -0.35 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,054.6     -0.01 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.008/2.970 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 161 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.5610
 Rouble/euro     40.0370
    
 NYMEX crude        $91.86    -$0.98
 ICE Brent crude  $110.93    -$0.87
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.