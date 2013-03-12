Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 12

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "The Russian stocks may halt their upward trend at the market opening today as (the) external background looks not certain enough to support buyers' activity, with Brent futures below $110 per barrel and uncertain situation on the Asian stock markets." Sberbank Investment Research: "Despite the positive finish of US trading yesterday, stocks in Asia are somewhat weaker today. A cautious stance remains after China's industrial output report signaled the weakest start to a year since 2009, compounded by slower lending and retail sales growth in the country. Adding to the negative sentiment, Fitch has downgraded its rating on Italian debt. We are opening our prices this morning up 0.25 percent." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Armenia's re-elected President Serzh Sarksyan visits Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin will meet leader of Georgia's breakaway region Abkhazia, Alexander Ankvab. MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to chair government meetings on additional revenues to the state budget and hydrocarbon market potential. MOSCOW - Russia's top food retailer X5 Retail Group to hold a conference call on 2012 financial results. MOSCOW - Raiffeisen Bank's Russian unit holds a briefing to present 2012 results. IN THE PAPERS : South African e-commerce and media firm Naspers plans to merge its Russian internet classified sites Slando.ru and OLX.ru with bigger rival Avito.ru, part of Sweden's Avito Holding, business daily Kommersant reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Kremlin aide Nabiullina may run Russian c.bank - sources COMPANIES/MARKETS: Yandex shareholders to sell shares worth $600 mln Head of Russia's state-owned Rostec joins Norilsk board Russian car sales growth slows to 2 pct in February - AEB Denizbank says talks continue on buying Citi's Turkish unit Russian stocks at two-week highs, rouble down vs dollar Citi's head of equities in Russia leaves - sources Daimler aims to raise Kamaz stake, Russia says talks stalled Enel's Russia unit says 2012 net profit up 12 pct Russian retailer Magnit Feb sales up 25.9 pct ECONOMY/POLITICS: Trial of dead Russian whistleblower delayed Putin's anti-graft ally fends off real estate accusations Unanswered questions at Bolshoi despite dancer's arrest UN seeks Russian crew from Congo helicopter crash Kidnapped Ukrainian reporter escapes captors in Syria ENERGY: Shell wins bulk of Rosneft jumbo Urals tender - trade Kazakhstan eyes expanding capacity of oil pipeline to China COMMODITIES: Russia's role of cheap wheat supplier may be hurt in 2013 Russian wheat prices continue to fall Russia exports 193,900 T of wheat in Jan Russian raw sugar imports up in Jan Russia Jan ferrous exports earnings down Russia Jan aluminium exports up, nickel and copper down MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,545.5 +0.37 pct MSCI Russia 817.9 +0.98 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,061.8 -0.16 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.149/3.110 pct EMBI+ Russia 156 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.7175 Rouble/euro 40.0500 NYMEX crude $91.85 -$0.21 ICE Brent crude $109.83 -$0.39 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)