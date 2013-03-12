FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 12
March 12, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 12

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Tuesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    OLMA: "The Russian stocks may halt their upward trend at the market opening
today as (the) external background looks not certain enough to support buyers'
activity, with Brent futures below $110 per barrel and uncertain situation on
the Asian stock markets."
    Sberbank Investment Research: "Despite the positive finish of US trading
yesterday, stocks in Asia are somewhat weaker today. A cautious stance remains
after China's industrial output report signaled the weakest start to a year
since 2009, compounded by slower lending and retail sales growth in the country.
Adding to the negative sentiment, Fitch has downgraded its rating on Italian
debt. We are opening our prices this morning up 0.25 percent."    
    
 
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Armenia's re-elected President Serzh Sarksyan visits Russia for
talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
    MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin will meet leader of Georgia's breakaway
region Abkhazia, Alexander Ankvab.
    MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to chair government meetings
on additional revenues to the state budget and hydrocarbon market potential.
    MOSCOW - Russia's top food retailer X5 Retail Group to hold a
conference call on 2012 financial results. 
    MOSCOW - Raiffeisen Bank's Russian unit holds a briefing to
present 2012 results. 
        
    IN THE PAPERS :
    South African e-commerce and media firm Naspers plans to merge its
Russian internet classified sites Slando.ru and OLX.ru with bigger rival
Avito.ru, part of Sweden's Avito Holding, business daily Kommersant reports.
        
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
 Kremlin aide Nabiullina may run Russian c.bank - sources     
   
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
 Yandex shareholders to sell shares worth $600 mln            
 Head of Russia's state-owned Rostec joins Norilsk board      
 Russian car sales growth slows to 2 pct in February - AEB    
 Denizbank says talks continue on buying Citi's Turkish unit  
 Russian stocks at two-week highs, rouble down vs dollar      
 Citi's head of equities in Russia leaves - sources           
 Daimler aims to raise Kamaz stake, Russia says talks stalled 
 Enel's Russia unit says 2012 net profit up 12 pct            
 Russian retailer Magnit Feb sales up 25.9 pct                
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 Trial of dead Russian whistleblower delayed                  
 Putin's anti-graft ally fends off real estate accusations    
 Unanswered questions at Bolshoi despite dancer's arrest      
 UN seeks Russian crew from Congo helicopter crash            
 Kidnapped Ukrainian reporter escapes captors in Syria        
   
 ENERGY: 
 Shell wins bulk of Rosneft jumbo Urals tender - trade        
 Kazakhstan eyes expanding capacity of oil pipeline to China  
  
 COMMODITIES:
 Russia's role of cheap wheat supplier may be hurt in 2013    
 Russian wheat prices continue to fall                        
 Russia exports 193,900 T of wheat in Jan                     
 Russian raw sugar imports up in Jan                          
 Russia Jan ferrous exports earnings down                     
 Russia Jan aluminium exports up, nickel and copper down      
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,545.5   +0.37 pct
 MSCI Russia               817.9   +0.98 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,061.8   -0.16 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.149/3.110 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 156 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.7175
 Rouble/euro     40.0500
    
 NYMEX crude        $91.85   -$0.21
 ICE Brent crude  $109.83   -$0.39
    
 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

