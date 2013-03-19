FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 19
#Market News
March 19, 2013 / 6:25 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Tuesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    SBERBANK-CIB: "The EU's latest bailout terms will remain the headline
talking point and top the list of investor concerns again today... Until the
picture is clearer, investors are more likely to adopt a prudent stance of
avoiding risky assets, including Russian equities and EM currencies. We are
opening our prices this morning flat."
    OLMA: "Gains in early trade are possible today as the first reaction to news
about Cyprus looks excessive. However, Cyprus will remain an important factor
for the market in the near future."    
        
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    KAZAN, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting on
preparations for the World University Games to be held in July in Kazan.
    MOSCOW - The U.S. special representative for North Korea, Glyn Davies, is in
Moscow for talks with Russian officials including Deputy Foreign Minister Igor
Morgulov.
    MOSCOW - Russia's Grains Club to be held by SovEcon agricultural analysts.
    MOSCOW - Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS to announce Q4
results.
    MOSCOW - Russian real estate developer AFI Development to report
2012 results.
            
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russian bank Gazprombank offered financial support to Cyprus in exchange for
the right to develop the island's offshore gas deposits, Vedomosti reports,
citing unnamed sources at the bank and gas export monopoly Gazprom.
    Russian IT company IBS has resumed preparations for an initial
public offering of its software development unit Luxoft, with the float expected
to take place closer to summer, Vedomosti writes.
    Russian state anti-monopoly regulator FAS is investigating MVNO (Mobile
Virtual Network Operator) agreements between fourth-generation telecoms operator
Scartel and rivals MegaFon and MTS, on suspicions that Scartel
offered them more favourable conditions for access to its network, Kommersant
reports.       
        
        TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
 Russia wants future involvement on Cyprus after levy  
 Russian fin min says Cyprus levy fair if amended      
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
 Russian banks lead shares to 2013 lows on Cyprus levy 
 Cyprus starts to lose its appeal for wealthy Russians 
 Mechel asks state bank to help fund coal project      
 Global Ports profits hit by St Petersburg writedown   
 Russia's food retailer X5 says chairman has resigned  
 TMK hires banks for possible Eurobond deal -IFR       
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 Cyprus levy not to affect Russian capital flow        
 Russian industrial slide continues in February        
 Russia sticks to missile-shield demand                
 Protesters detained on Russia's Red Square             
  
 ENERGY: 
 Russia tax breaks for shale, offshore oil seen Jan. 1 
  
 COMMODITIES: 
 Russia's 2013 grain crop may be as low as 80 mln T    
 Russia's domestic wheat price drop slows              
  
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,489.9   -0.3 pct
 MSCI Russia               798.2   -2.7 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,033.4   +0.3 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.140/3.101 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 165 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.6570
 Rouble/euro     40.0125
    
 NYMEX crude        $93.80   +$0.06
 ICE Brent crude  $109.39   -$0.12
    

