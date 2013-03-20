Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 20

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): VTB CAPITAL: "The CBR published its weekly forecast of liquidity drivers for 20-26 March. The regulator estimates that the consolidated budget would subtract 133 billion roubles from banking liquidity. We expect pressure on the money market to increase through the end of the month, so the CBR's FX swap window will likely be in constant demand." INVESTCAFE: Says that Cyprus parliament's decision to reject the proposed levy on deposits will lead to a fall on stock markets. Cyprus banks are likely to face a massive cash withdrawal... Now it is becoming clear that the debt crisis in Europe may flare up with new power at any time. EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian and Cypriot finance ministers are expected to meet; MOSCOW - Russian Oil And Gas Forum; MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation; MOSCOW - Russian food retailer Dixy holds a press conference about its private label brands strategy; MOSCOW - Moscow Economic Forum; MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to hold meeting on 'development of the Russian energy network complex'. IN THE PAPERS : Cyprus Finance Minister Michael Sarris, who is in Moscow for talks with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, is expected to discuss restructuring a 2.5 billion euro loan and may also offer that Russia buys assets in Cyprus, Vedomosti daily newspaper said, citing two Russian sources. Igor Maydannik, executive vice-president who oversaw the legal department of TNK-BP , may join Rosneft to be in charge of the legal department at the state-owned oil producer, which is taking over TNK-BP, Kommersant daily newspaper said, citing sources. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Cyprus lawmakers reject bank tax; bailout in disarray Russia closes investigation into whistleblower's death Russia regrets US not pressing charges over boy's death Cyprus aims to let small savers off bank tax; veto still likely Cypriot finmin says "no truth" to resignation reports Russia tries to ease concerns over Cyprus levy COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's Novatek to raise 2012 dividend to 6.86 roubles per share Russia's AFI swings to 2012 net loss of $276 mln Russian mobile group MTS fourth quarter profits jump Russia's O1 buys Microsoft's Moscow office for $1 bln - source Russian stocks extend losses on Cyprus uncertainty FACTBOX-Russian companies' exposure to Cyprus CTC Media, Domashny Network enter deal with Russian television Novorossiysk Port CEO steps down during investigation Cypriot banks on brink in Icelandic flashback ECONOMY/POLITICS: Protesters detained on Russia's Red Square Ukraine parliament reopens after 4 weeks, but fists fly again Bulgarian anger over living standards lifts nationalist party ENERGY/COMMODITIES: Urals crude April demand seen down in Germany, Poland-trade Russia may up oil supplies to China via Kazakhstan, ESPO- Dep PM Russia finds foot-and-mouth disease in Siberia Russia's 2013/14 grain exportable surplus seen up 6 pct Nabucco West pipeline seen clear favourite to get Azeri go-ahead Russia to raise crude exports in Q2 - loading schedule Gazprom says eyes Eni's Mozambique gas assets Fortum CEO says distribution unit attracts potential buyers Russia to trial virtual profit-based oil tax model MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,466.9 -0.8 pct MSCI Russia 787.0 -1.4 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,023.6 -0.6 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.147/3.126 pct EMBI+ Russia 171 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.9950 Rouble/euro 39.8870 NYMEX crude $93.80 +$0.06 ICE Brent crude $109.39 -$0.12 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)