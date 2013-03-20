FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 20
March 20, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 20

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian
markets on Wednesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    VTB CAPITAL: "The CBR published its weekly forecast of liquidity drivers for 20-26 March.
The regulator estimates that the consolidated budget would subtract 133 billion roubles from
banking liquidity. We expect pressure on the money market to increase through the end of the
month, so the CBR's FX swap window will likely be in constant demand."
    INVESTCAFE: Says that Cyprus parliament's decision to reject the proposed levy on deposits
will lead to a fall on stock markets. Cyprus banks are likely to face a massive cash
withdrawal... Now it is becoming clear that the debt crisis in Europe may flare up with new
power at any time. 
                    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Russian and Cypriot finance ministers are expected to meet;
    MOSCOW - Russian Oil And Gas Forum;
    MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation;
    MOSCOW - Russian food retailer Dixy holds a press conference about its private label brands
strategy;
    MOSCOW - Moscow Economic Forum;
    MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to hold meeting on 'development of the Russian energy
network complex'.
            
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Cyprus Finance Minister Michael Sarris, who is in Moscow for talks with Russian Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov, is expected to discuss restructuring a 2.5 billion euro loan and may
also offer that Russia buys assets in Cyprus, Vedomosti daily newspaper said, citing two Russian
sources.
    Igor Maydannik, executive vice-president who oversaw the legal department of TNK-BP
, may join Rosneft to be in charge of the legal department at the state-owned
oil producer, which is taking over TNK-BP, Kommersant daily newspaper said, citing sources.

    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
Cyprus lawmakers reject bank tax; bailout in disarray             
Russia closes investigation into whistleblower's death            
Russia regrets US not pressing charges over boy's death           
Cyprus aims to let small savers off bank tax; veto still likely   
Cypriot finmin says "no truth" to resignation reports             
Russia tries to ease concerns over Cyprus levy                    
      
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia's Novatek to raise 2012 dividend to 6.86 roubles per share 
Russia's AFI swings to 2012 net loss of $276 mln                  
Russian mobile group MTS fourth quarter profits jump              
Russia's O1 buys Microsoft's Moscow office for $1 bln - source    
Russian stocks extend losses on Cyprus uncertainty                
FACTBOX-Russian companies' exposure to Cyprus                     
CTC Media, Domashny Network enter deal with Russian television    
Novorossiysk Port CEO steps down during investigation             
Cypriot banks on brink in Icelandic flashback                     
      
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
Protesters detained on Russia's Red Square                        
Ukraine parliament reopens after 4 weeks, but fists fly again     
Bulgarian anger over living standards lifts nationalist party     
      
 ENERGY/COMMODITIES:  
Urals crude April demand seen down in Germany, Poland-trade       
Russia may up oil supplies to China via Kazakhstan, ESPO- Dep PM  
Russia finds foot-and-mouth disease in Siberia                    
Russia's 2013/14 grain exportable surplus seen up 6 pct           
Nabucco West pipeline seen clear favourite to get Azeri go-ahead  
Russia to raise crude exports in Q2 - loading schedule            
Gazprom says eyes Eni's Mozambique gas assets                     
Fortum CEO says distribution unit attracts potential buyers       
Russia to trial virtual profit-based oil tax model                
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,466.9   -0.8 pct
 MSCI Russia               787.0   -1.4 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,023.6   -0.6 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.147/3.126 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 171 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.9950
 Rouble/euro     39.8870
    
 NYMEX crude        $93.80   +$0.06
 ICE Brent crude  $109.39   -$0.12
    
 (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
