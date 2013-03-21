FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 21
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 21, 2013 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 21

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Thursday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    Veles-Capital: "We expect more gains in Russian banking stocks today and may
see investor interest in Gazprom shares on speculation it may acquire a licence
in the Mediterranean Sea, as well as in Magnit and Novatek shares on dividend
expectations."
    SBERBANK-CIB: "Today, we expect Cyprus to remain at the center of attention
amid the release of HSBC's preliminary reading for March Chinese manufacturing
activity and U.S. data updates for existing home sales, February leading
indicators and weekly initial jobless claims."
   
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to participate in
the Russia-EU Possibilities for Partnership conference, organised by the Russian
Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and Russian government's board on
international relations. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to attend.
    NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.
    MOSCOW - Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs meeting. 
    MOSCOW - Gazprom's management board to discuss domestic gas market
development.
    MOSCOW - Weekly gold and forex reserves.
    MOSCOW - Russian Oil And Gas Forum to discuss oil refining.    
    
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Vedomosti runs an interview with Panicos Demetriades, the head of Cyprus
Central Bank.
    Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft may on Thursday close
a $56 billion acquisition of TNK-BP, Vedomosti reports.
    Russia's Communications Ministry has found no reason for withdrawing a
fourth-generation mobile licence that had been issued to telecoms operator
Osnova Telecom, part-owned by Russia's Defence Ministry, Kommersant reports.
    Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom will offer to
buy out minorities who will not support its reorganisation through a merger with
its state-run shareholder, holding company Svyazinvest, at 136 roubles per one
ordinary share and 95 roubles per one preferred share, Vedomosti writes. 
        
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
 Cyprus seeks Russian rescue, EU threatens cutoff         
 Rosneft deal to put China top of Russia's oil customers  
 Russian retail slowdown adds to economic growth fears    
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
 Russian stocks turn positive, Cyprus weighs on sentiment 
 VTB will re-examine Cyprus business if levy enforced     
 Sberbank may recommend 17 pct of net profit in 2012 divs 
 Novorossiisk port appoints acting head                   
 Grocer Dixy to sell more own brands to lure shoppers     
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
 Russia may rethink euro in reserves after Cyprus -PM     
 Russia's Feb jobless rate falls to 5.8 pct               
 Russia's Feb retail sales +2.5 pct y/y; -1.8 pct m/m     
 Russia's Feb capital investment growth slows to 0.3 pct  
 Russia's nominal wages up 12.6 pct in Feb                
 Russia's gold reserves up in February by 0.2 mln ounces  
 Russia meets solid demand for 7-year T-bonds             
 Russia's CPI up 0.1 pct in latest week                   
 Russian legislator pressed to quit seat over U.S. visit  
 
  
 ENERGY: 
 Gazprom signs deal to help build Czech storage facility  
 Eni CEO says open to talks with Gazprom on Mozambique    
 Rosatom eyes Polish nuclear project, Kaliningrad link    
 
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,488.86   -0.03 pct
 MSCI Russia               795.51   -0.02 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,025.5    -0.08 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.203/3.172 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 170 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.8500
 Rouble/euro     39.9010
    
 NYMEX crude        $93.12   -$0.38
 ICE Brent crude  $108.56   -$0.16
    
 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
