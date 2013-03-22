Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 22

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): SBERBANK-CIB: "We are opening our prices this morning flat." VTB CAPITAL: "The mood today will continue to be substantially shaped by the Cyprus newsflow. The parliament is expected to consider the emergency measures proposed by the government from noon, local time." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia that is his first foreign trip since becoming president; MOSCOW - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to meet Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev; MOSCOW - Supervisory board of Sberbank, Russia's top lender, to hold a meeting; MOSCOW - Posthumous trial starts of Sergei Magnitsky, who died in custody in 2007. He is being tried for fraud and tax evasion; MOSCOW - Elvira Nabiullina, nominated by Putin to head central bank, to meet United Russia officials; MOSCOW - Russian real estate developer Etalon Group to report 2012 financial results; IN THE PAPERS : Dmitry Avdeyev, who had been managing finances at Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft since June 2012, has left the company after it completed the $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP, local press reported on Friday. Alexander Mechetin, the head of Russian vodka producer Synergy told Kommersant daily the company is keen to increase exports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: SPECIAL REPORT-Inside Putin's central bank surprise China's new leader to meet Russia's Putin Rosneft pays out in historic TNK-BP deal completion COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia stocks slip after weak GDP data, Rosneft rises EARNINGS POLL-Globaltrans 2012 net profit seen flat Mechel signs supply deal with China's Baosteel ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian President Putin wants BRICS to tackle geopolitics Russia tones down criticism of new U.S. missile plans Georgian PM's allies curb presidential powers Russia's VTB not interested in buying Cypriot banks Russian economy close to stagnating in February Cyprus seeks Russian billions to soften bailout blow TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $520.0 bln ENERGY: Azeri, Saharan underpinned by supply uncertainties No Russia-China gas deal signing during Xi visit-Kremlin Gazprom looks at buying European gas-fired power stations COMMODITIES Rusoro Mining files $3 bln claim against Venezuela MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,483.01 -0.18 pct MSCI Russia 794.76 -0.11 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,020.10 -0.23 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.195/3.165 pct EMBI+ Russia 173 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.9345 Rouble/euro 39.9420 NYMEX crude $92.68 +$0.22 ICE Brent crude $107.73 +$0.26 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)