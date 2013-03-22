FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
March 22, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Friday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    SBERBANK-CIB: "We are opening our prices this morning flat."
    VTB CAPITAL: "The mood today will continue to be substantially shaped by the
Cyprus newsflow. The parliament is expected to consider the emergency measures
proposed by the government from noon, local time."
      
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Russian President Vladimir
Putin during a visit to Russia that is his first foreign trip since becoming
president;
    MOSCOW - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to meet Russian
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev;
    MOSCOW - Supervisory board of Sberbank, Russia's top lender, to
hold a meeting;
    MOSCOW - Posthumous trial starts of Sergei Magnitsky, who died in custody in
2007. He is being tried for fraud and tax evasion;
    MOSCOW - Elvira Nabiullina, nominated by Putin to head central bank, to meet
United Russia officials;
    MOSCOW - Russian real estate developer Etalon Group to report
2012 financial results;
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Dmitry Avdeyev, who had been managing finances at Russia's biggest oil
producer Rosneft since June 2012, has left the company after it
completed the $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP, local press reported
on Friday.
    Alexander Mechetin, the head of Russian vodka producer Synergy 
told Kommersant daily the company is keen to increase exports.
    
        
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
 SPECIAL REPORT-Inside Putin's central bank surprise    
 China's new leader to meet Russia's Putin                
 Rosneft pays out in historic TNK-BP deal completion      
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
 Russia stocks slip after weak GDP data, Rosneft rises    
 EARNINGS POLL-Globaltrans 2012 net profit seen flat      
 Mechel signs supply deal with China's Baosteel           
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
 Russian President Putin wants BRICS to tackle geopolitics 
 Russia tones down criticism of new U.S. missile plans    
 Georgian PM's allies curb presidential powers            
 Russia's VTB not interested in buying Cypriot banks      
 Russian economy close to stagnating in February          
 Cyprus seeks Russian billions to soften bailout blow     
 TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $520.0 bln        
 
  
 ENERGY: 
 Azeri, Saharan underpinned by supply uncertainties       
 No Russia-China gas deal signing during Xi visit-Kremlin 
 Gazprom looks at buying European gas-fired power stations 
 COMMODITIES
 Rusoro Mining files $3 bln claim against Venezuela       
 
    
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,483.01   -0.18 pct
 MSCI Russia               794.76   -0.11 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,020.10   -0.23 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.195/3.165 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 173 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.9345
 Rouble/euro     39.9420
    
 NYMEX crude        $92.68   +$0.22
 ICE Brent crude  $107.73   +$0.26
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)

