Russian markets - Factors to Watch on May 14
#Money Markets RSS
May 14, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on May 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    VTB CAPITAL: "Full-year 2.4 percent GDP annual growth now looks upbeat. We
see downside risks to our base case forecast on the back of the weak economic
performance in 1Q13 and delays in developing infrastructure projects under the
'infrastructure bonds' framework."
    ALOR: Says expect major moves at an early trade in Moscow as shareholders'
registers of several major companies are closing. After registry close,
shareholders can't participate in annual shareholders meetings or get a dividend
payout for 2012.   
        
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    SOCHI, Russia - President Vladimir Putin is in Sochi;
    MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to meet Prime Minister of Vietnam to
discuss economic ties;
    MOSCOW - UC Rusal to present Q1 results;
    MOSCOW - Alfa Bank press conference on its new charity programme;
    MOSCOW - NAUFOR's Russian Securities Market Annual Conference;
    MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 mobile phone operator MegaFon holds board meeting on
dividends.

    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russian cell-phone operators MegaFon and Vimpelcom, owners
of cell phone retailer Euroset, may halt cooperation with its closest rival
Svyaznoy, Kommersant daily said. 
    Cyprus Limited, a unit of Sberbank CIB, owns 10.48 percent at Uralkali
, one of the world's largest potash producers, following several repo
deals, Vedomosti daily said. 
   
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS:
Russia's gays fear more violence after brutal murder             
Britain's Cameron heartened by talks with Putin on Syria         
Russia may scrap planned Eurobond tax for foreign holders        
Russia may squeeze higher dividends from state companies         
IMF urges Latvia to keep eye on foreign-held deposits            
       
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Petropavlovsk to delay two projects to reduce net debt           
Russia leads shares lower, weak yen hits Asian currencies        
UC RUSAL Q1 net profit seen at $47 mln                           
Russia's RUSAL in Q1 profit slide, but beats forecasts           
Rosatom offers emerging nations nuclear package-paper            
ENRC founders set to seek delay to May 17 bid deadline - sources 
SocGen CEO's 2012 bonus rises 75 pct                             
Russia's Novatek Q1 net profit up 7 pct, beats fcast             
Vimpelcom Q1 earnings seen up 33 pct                             
Russia's MegaFon Q1 net profit seen up 14 pct                    
      
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Syrian opposition to meet to decide whether to join peace talks  
Russia drops visa requirements for major sporting events         
Arctic nations must urgently improve rescue services-Canada      
Russia Jan-April budget deficit 0.4 pct/GDP - Dep Fin Min        
   
 COMMODITIES/ENERGY:
Russia's Q1 2013 coal output down 0.9 pct y/y                    
Russian wheat export prices steady, stock sales support -SovEcon 
Ukraine suspends chicken meat exports to Russia after complaint  
Russia's Surgut offers Urals term tender, to cut spot volumes    
PLATINUM WEEK-Drivers of platinum group metals in 2012           
Kazakh CPC Blend exports to edge down in June                    
Russia's Mechel Q1 coal output flat yr/yr                        
  
   MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,420.0     -0.2 pct
 MSCI Russia               774.2     -0.6 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,043.8     +0.2 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.896/2.840 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 146 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   31.3475
 Rouble/euro     40.6900
    
 NYMEX crude       $95.36     +$0.03
 ICE Brent crude  $102.85    -$0.39
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
