Russia's Putin says government looks into export duties on mineral fertilisers

STAVROPOL, Russia, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s government is looking into introducing duties on exports of mineral fertilisers to make them more affordable for the country’s farmers, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Meeting his loyalists from the pro-Kremlin public movement, The All-Russia People’s Front, Putin heard compalints from a farmer saying that massive exports of mineral fertilisers meant Russia’s agricultural producers were forced to buy pricey fertilisers for hard currency.

“As for such a measure as raising export customs duties, yes, it is one of the solutions, and it is also being studied now,” Putin said during a visit to the region of Stavropol in southern Russia.

“But according to the estimates by the agriculture ministry and the industry ministry, it may not lead to the desired result.”