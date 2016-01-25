FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says government looks into export duties on mineral fertilisers
#Market News
January 25, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin says government looks into export duties on mineral fertilisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STAVROPOL, Russia, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s government is looking into introducing duties on exports of mineral fertilisers to make them more affordable for the country’s farmers, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Meeting his loyalists from the pro-Kremlin public movement, The All-Russia People’s Front, Putin heard compalints from a farmer saying that massive exports of mineral fertilisers meant Russia’s agricultural producers were forced to buy pricey fertilisers for hard currency.

“As for such a measure as raising export customs duties, yes, it is one of the solutions, and it is also being studied now,” Putin said during a visit to the region of Stavropol in southern Russia.

“But according to the estimates by the agriculture ministry and the industry ministry, it may not lead to the desired result.”

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

