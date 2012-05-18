FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Summa Group to buy Fesco for around $1 bln-paper
May 18, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Summa Group to buy Fesco for around $1 bln-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - Russian investment group Summa is in talks with businessman Sergei Generalov to buy his transport group FESCO in a deal that could be worth around $1 billion, the Kommersant daily said on Friday, citing sources.

Summa, an investment group involved in the renovation of the Bolshoi Theatre, as well as in the construction of an oil terminal in Rotterdam and grain export capacity in Russia, is in negotiations to buy a 56 percent stake in Fesco, Kommersant said.

A Vladivostok sea port and trading fleet, the railway company Russian Troika, and around a 20 percent stake in rail group Transcontainer are expected to be among main FESCO assets to be acquired by Summa, owned by Ziyavudin Magomedov.

A FESCO spokesman told Reuters that the company would not comment on unfinished deals, while a source close to the deal confirmed that talks between the two companies were under way. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

