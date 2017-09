MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall 2,115 Fiat Ducato cars in Russia, Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Thursday.

Rosstandart said the recall would affect cars produced between Jan. 15, 2015, and June 1, 2015 and is aimed to replace ignition switch connectors. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)