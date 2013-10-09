CORRECTED-Russia may raise its foreign borrowing in 2015-2017

(In 5th paragraph, adds dropped word to say “should not have a big impact”)

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russia may increase its annual foreign market tapping to up to $10 billion if it encounters problems with meeting its increased domestic borrowing plans in 2015-2017, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told journalists on Wednesday.

Under the current borrowing plan, the finance ministry plans to raise $7 billion each year until 2016.

But it also plans to increase its net domestic borrowing, which is full borrowing minus redemptions, from just above 400 billion roubles this year to almost 800 billion by 2016.

“If we see that it will be difficult to increase the amount of net domestic borrowing, I do not rule out that in order to improve the efficiency of our debt policy, we could enter foreign markets with a slightly larger volume of borrowing,” Siluanov said, adding that it could be raised by $3 billion.

He added that it should not have a big impact on foreign markets as it is a “small increase.”

He also said that it would not impact the budget deficit - which is seen at 0.5-0.6 percent of gross domestic product for the next three years as it would be a substitute for domestic borrowing.

Russia, which enjoyed a strong interest of foreign investors for its rouble-denominated debt earlier this year, has seen weaker sales at its recent weekly auctions.

Siluanov said that the ministry may not be able to meet its domestic borrowing plan this year.