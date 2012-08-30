FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
APEC agrees to avoid protectionism in agriculture - Russia
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

APEC agrees to avoid protectionism in agriculture - Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Asia-Pacific finance officials agreed that any protectionist measures, especially in the agricultural sector, are not helping global economic growth, Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

Siluanov also said that any protectionist measures in the agriculture sphere would be “short-sighted”.

A special joint ministerial statement said that the finance ministers of APEC economies “will also remain vigilant of other commodity prices, highlighting the need to avoid export bans, and other restrictions that are inconsistent with WTO rules in response to rapid increases in agricultural commodity prices.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.