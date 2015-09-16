FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia Fin Min suggests cutting budget spending in 2016 vs 3-year plan - minister
#Financials
September 16, 2015 / 2:44 PM / 2 years ago

Russia Fin Min suggests cutting budget spending in 2016 vs 3-year plan - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry suggests cutting budget expenditure in 2016 by 650 billion roubles ($9.9 billion) compared with what was previously estimated for next year as part of a three-year budget plan, Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Siluanov added that if the government agreed with the ministry’s proposal then the budget deficit next year would be at 2.8-2.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). If not, the deficit would exceed 3 percent of GDP, he said.

Siluanov said Russia would spend 2.5-2.6 trillion roubles from its Reserve Fund this year.

His ministry aims to keep a combined amount of at least 2 trillion roubles in the country’s two sovereign wealth funds by the end of 2018, he added.

$1 = 65.3600 roubles Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Jack Stubbs and Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
