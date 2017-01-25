FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia central bank says will buy FX for finance ministry "evenly"
January 25, 2017 / 5:56 PM / 7 months ago

Russia central bank says will buy FX for finance ministry "evenly"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Wednesday that it would buy foreign currency for the finance ministry evenly throughout trading days as the bank would not target a particular rouble rate.

The central bank said the so-called budget rule, which envisages purchases of foreign currency and is designed to limit the impact of global market fluctuations, would not impede the central bank's target of bringing annual inflation to 4 percent this year.

The central bank has not specified the amount of foreign currency operations that it will carry out for the finance ministry starting from February. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dominic Evans)

