UPDATE 1-Russian Finance Ministry to hold first FX deposit auction in early Nov
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian Finance Ministry to hold first FX deposit auction in early Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Siluanov comments, context)

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday his ministry would hold its first foreign exchange deposit auction in early November.

The forex deposit auctions are intended to address a shortage of dollars and euros among Russian banks and companies shut out of international capital markets due to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

“The start will be in early November,” Siluanov told reporters. “Not everything at once, but gradually.”

Siluanov said his ministry had not yet discussed the volume of foreign currency deposits to be auctioned and did not elaborate on the criteria for banks wishing to participate in the auctions.

Combined with falling oil prices, the shortage of foreign currency among Russian banks and companies has driven the rouble sharply lower against the euro and dollar in recent weeks. Russia’s central bank has spent over $13 billion defending the rouble since the start of October. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

