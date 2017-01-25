Russia's Finance Ministry says to start FX operations from Feb

MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russia's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it would start forex operations on the domestic market from February to shield the economy from oil swings.

The ministry said in a statement that Russia's central bank would carry out forex selling or purchasing to meet budgetary interests.

Russia is considering a new budget rule that would keep the rouble weak and mean its depleted fiscal buffers start recovering at a Urals crude price of $55, Finance Ministry documents seen by Reuters showed last week. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Polina Devitt; Editing by Alison Williams)