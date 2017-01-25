FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Russia's Finance Ministry says to start FX operations from Feb
January 25, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 7 months ago

Russia's Finance Ministry says to start FX operations from Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russia's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it would start forex operations on the domestic market from February to shield the economy from oil swings.

The ministry said in a statement that Russia's central bank would carry out forex selling or purchasing to meet budgetary interests.

Russia is considering a new budget rule that would keep the rouble weak and mean its depleted fiscal buffers start recovering at a Urals crude price of $55, Finance Ministry documents seen by Reuters showed last week. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Polina Devitt; Editing by Alison Williams)

