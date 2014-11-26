FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian FinMin plans two FX deposit auctions before next year - minister
November 26, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

Russian FinMin plans two FX deposit auctions before next year - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry plans to hold two foreign-currency deposit auctions before the end of the year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.

The first auction is planned for Dec. 15, and the second is planned for the end of December, Siluanov said. The auctions are intended to ease pressure on the rouble resulting from increased demand for foreign currency from Russian banks and companies. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

