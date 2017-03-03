FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian finance ministry says it saving forex to meet non-rouble liabilities
March 3, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 6 months ago

Russian finance ministry says it saving forex to meet non-rouble liabilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry has started saving foreign currency to meet non-rouble budget liabilities, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

Siluanov said his ministry had started putting money aside this month and that the current rouble exchange rate was attractive from the point of view of settling foreign currency obligations.

It was unclear from Siluanov's words if the finance ministry has started carrying out extra FX interventions on top of its existing daily purchases of dollars. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

