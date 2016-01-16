FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian FinMin says worst has already happened for rouble
January 16, 2016 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Russian FinMin says worst has already happened for rouble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a television interview aired on Saturday that the rouble exchange rate had already weathered the worst because oil prices could not fall as far as they already have from their previous peak.

“Our main export commodity, as we have already discussed, fell in price by four times,” Siluanov told current affairs programme Vesti. “One can hardly expect prices to fall four times further compared to today’s level.” (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Alexander Winning; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
