MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday he was "satisfied" with rating agency Fitch's decision to upgrade the outlook on its sovereign credit rating for Russia to "stable" from "negative".

Earlier on Friday, Fitch reaffirmed Russia's rating at BBB- but raised its outlook on the rating. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)