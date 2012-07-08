Crude loadings to restart in flooded Russia port

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Operations were returning to normal in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk on Sunday after a sudden flood that forced the major export outlet for oil and wheat to suspend loadings, a spokesman for the port operator and export pipeline said.

“Things have stabilised compared to yesterday,” Mikhail Sidorov, spokesman for Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port , adding that disruptions to rail traffic had cut cargo flows but the port was loading goods on hand.

It was unclear whether grain was loading on schedule but a resumption of crude oil loadings was imminent.

Igor Dyomin, a spokesman for the Transneft pipeline monopoly , said crude oil would be loaded in the coming hours onto a 100,000-tonne tanker which was docked in Novorossiisk.

A second tanker was due to dock later in the day and five more were on roads outside Novorossiisk, he said by telephone. (Reporting by Melissa Akin; Editing by Timothy Heritage)