FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford's Russia venture to create R&D centre
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 2:53 PM / 4 years ago

Ford's Russia venture to create R&D centre

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Ford Sollers, a joint venture between U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co and Russian carmaker Sollers, is creating a new research and development centre in Russia to adapt Ford vehicles for the local market, the company said on Thursday.

Western carmakers including Ford, General Motors, Renault and Fiat have invested heavily in production operations in Russia, betting that the market will grow as people look to update old models.

However, Russian car sales have fallen for six months in a row as Russia’s $2 trillion economy has faltered. Lobby group the Association of European Businesses (AEB) recently cut its sales forecast for the full year to 2.8 million vehicles, a fall of 5 percent.

Ford Sollers said the new R&D activities will be based in three locations - Moscow, Tatarstan and the St Petersburg region, the venture said.

Formed in late 2011 and headquartered in the Moscow region of Khimki, the Ford Sollers venture has production facilities near St Petersburg and in Tatarstan and produces eight models in total in Russia including several SUVs.

Its models are: Ford Kuga, Ford Explorer, Ford S-MAX, Ford Galaxy, Ford Transit and Tourneo Custom, as well as the Focus and Mondeo models.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.