FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CIC chief exec says optimistic about prospects for Russian market
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 23, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

CIC chief exec says optimistic about prospects for Russian market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of China Investment Corporation, a sovereign wealth fund responsible for managing part of China’s foreign exchange reserves, said on Friday that he was optimistic about prospects for investing in Russia.

“We are quite optimistic about the prospects for the Russian market particularly energy and agriculture,” Ding Xuedong told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.