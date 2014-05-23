CIC chief exec says optimistic about prospects for Russian market

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of China Investment Corporation, a sovereign wealth fund responsible for managing part of China’s foreign exchange reserves, said on Friday that he was optimistic about prospects for investing in Russia.

"We are quite optimistic about the prospects for the Russian market particularly energy and agriculture," Ding Xuedong told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.