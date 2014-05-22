FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia may avoid sliding into recession in Q2-econ min
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 22, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Russia may avoid sliding into recession in Q2-econ min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 22 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday that the country might avoid sliding into a recession in the second quarter.

“Preliminary macroeconomic data for April shows that the probability of an economic recession is less than 50 percent,” Ulyukayev told reporters on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He had earlier forecast that Russia could slip into recession by the end of June after gross domestic product fell 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year.

Ulyukayev said that capital outflows, which reached $63.7 billion in the first quarter, eased last month and that market conditions were now supportive for a planned sale of a 19.5 percent stake in the country’s largest oil producer Rosneft

“Privatisation of Rosneft this year is very feasible,” he said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.