ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 23 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil have confirmed their commitment to Russia and are eager to continue their work there.

“(They‘re) eager to continue work on projects in Russia,” Novak told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by William Hardy)