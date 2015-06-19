Russia's Gazprom will not own Turkish Stream pipeline in Greece - Russian Energy Minister

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s state giant Gazprom will not own the Greek part of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, but Moscow will assist Athens in financing the project, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Speaking at a memorandum signing ceremony for the project on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Novak said the ownership will be split in equal parts between Russia and Greece.

He added that Russia’s state development bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, will assist Greece in finding financing for the project. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)