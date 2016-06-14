UPDATE 1-Russian, Italian energy firms to sign deals this week - Kremlin

(Adds comment on expected deals by Italian pavilion organiser)

MOSCOW, June 14 (Reuters) - Russian and Italian energy companies will sign several deals on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum later this week, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

He said "joint documents" will be signed between Rosneft and Eni while an agreement on further cooperation in the liquefied natural gas sector will be signed by Novatek and Saipem.

He did not elaborate.

Antonio Fallico, president of the Conoscere Eurasia association which organised the Italian pavilion at the forum, has said previously that several significant contracts and agreements between firms from the two countries worth "a few billion euros" would be signed at the event.

Fallico is also the chairman of Banca Intesa, a Russian subsidiary of Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo Group.

Other Italian attendees expected at the forum include Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, along with executives from companies such as utility Enel, defence group Leonardo-Finmeccanica, tyremaker Pirelli and pasta maker Barilla, among others.