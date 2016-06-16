FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
June 16, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

EU's Juncker defends attendance at Russia forum, says talks vital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker defended his decision to attend an economic forum in Russia on Thursday, saying it was common sense to talk to Moscow despite lingering tensions over the Ukraine crisis.

Juncker said he was aware that some people might not approve of his visiting Russia for talks at a time when EU sanctions on Moscow remained in place, but that he thought it was the right thing to do.

He said he was expecting "frank" talks with President Vladimir Putin on a range of subjects. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
