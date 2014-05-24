FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU should consider its business in Russia when deciding on sanctions - Kremlin
May 24, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

EU should consider its business in Russia when deciding on sanctions - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 24 (Reuters) - The European Union should consider the interests of European companies working in Russia when deciding on whether to impose sanctions on Moscow over its involvement in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin’s top economic aide said on Saturday.

“I hope very much that when making these decisions ... the dependence and interests of European companies that are working in Russia (will be considered),” Andrei Belousov told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“These are European companies, which are working here, working for European markets for the most part, and which are taking suitcases full of cash to Europe.”

Belousov also said that Russia may take legal action if sanctions were to restrict the country’s foreign trade. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

