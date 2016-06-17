Putin says wants Russia to achieve 4 pct economic growth

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he wanted Russia to deliver annual economic growth of 4 percent.

“We set ourselves the task to ensure the rate of economic growth of no less than 4 percent per year,” Putin told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin said a 4 to 5 percent inflation was achievable in medium term and that he approved of the central bank’s policy. (Reporting by Christian Lowe, Alexander Winning, Darya Korsunskaya and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)