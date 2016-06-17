FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says EU key trade partner for Russia
June 17, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Russia's Putin says EU key trade partner for Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 (Reuters) - The European Union remains a key trade partner for Russia and Moscow is ready to work on restoring relations with Brussels, but it cannot be a one-way process, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

“We do not hold a grudge and are ready to meet our European partners halfway,” Putin told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“But it certainly cannot be a one-way game.” (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Ekaterina Golubkova and Christian Lowe,; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)

