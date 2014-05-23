FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says no plans to impose limits on Facebook, Twitter
May 23, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says no plans to impose limits on Facebook, Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the government had no plans to impose any limits on U.S. social networking sites Facebook and Twitter.

“We are not going to close anything. We plan to develop modern means of communications. We will never go back to the Kalashnikov rifle being the main means of communications,” Putin told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

