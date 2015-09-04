Russia's Putin says sees nothing dramatic in declining oil prices

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he saw nothing dramatic in declining oil prices and that their fluctuations had been expected.

Putin, who spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, also said it remained a priority for the central bank not to burn its foreign exchange reserves.

Lower prices for oil, Russia’s main export, contributed significantly to the recent decline in the Russian rouble. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Paul Tait)