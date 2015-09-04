FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Putin says sees nothing dramatic in declining oil prices
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2015 / 3:20 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin says sees nothing dramatic in declining oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he saw nothing dramatic in declining oil prices and that their fluctuations had been expected.

Putin, who spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, also said it remained a priority for the central bank not to burn its foreign exchange reserves.

Lower prices for oil, Russia’s main export, contributed significantly to the recent decline in the Russian rouble. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.