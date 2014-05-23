FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says Russian business feels real impact from sanctions
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 23, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says Russian business feels real impact from sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 23 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Western sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine are having a real impact on domestic businesses.

He also told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum that access to funding for many Russian companies has became limited due to the punitive measures.

He added that the United States could be pressing sanctions against Russia to win competitive advantage over Europe.

“Maybe our American friends - they are sophisticated guys - want to get a competitive advantage in their trade and economic relations over Europe,” Putin said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.