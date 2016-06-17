FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin laments West's support of 'coup d'etat' in Ukraine
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Putin laments West's support of 'coup d'etat' in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin complained on Friday about what he called the West’s support for ‘a coup d‘etat’ in Ukraine in 2014 during which the country’s pro-Moscow president fled.

“Why support a coup d‘etat in Ukraine? ... It is likely that the opposition, which is currently in power, would have come to power by democratic means,” Putin said at a question and answer session during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He said the way power had changed hands had led to bloodshed and had frightened the Russian-speaking population in Crimea and south-eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Ekaterina Golubkova and Christian Lowe; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.