FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft, BP agree to explore for hard-to-recover oil in Russia
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Rosneft, BP agree to explore for hard-to-recover oil in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 24 (Reuters) - Rosneft and BP have signed an agreement to jointly explore for hard-to-recover oil in the Volga-Urals region of central Russia, the state-run Russian oil company said on Saturday.

Rosneft will get 51 percent in a joint venture which will explore the Domanic formation, while BP will hold 49 percent. BP holds an almost 20 percent stake in Rosneft.

Earlier, Rosneft agreed to explore for hard-to-recover oil in Russia with U.S. ExxonMobil and Norwegian Statoil .

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.