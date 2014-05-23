FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft's CEO dismisses report of Exxon leaving Russian JV as "'rumours'
May 23, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Rosneft's CEO dismisses report of Exxon leaving Russian JV as "'rumours'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 23 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the head of Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft said on Friday that a report of possible exit of the U.S. major ExxonMobil are just rumours.

“It’s just rumours,” he told reporters at the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum about reports in Russian media that ExxonMobil could leave oil producing Sakhalin-1 venture in Russia’s Pacific.

Earlier this week, Russian state news agency ITAR TASS quoted a Sakhalin region source as saying Exxon may leave the project and local authorities would buy its stake. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

