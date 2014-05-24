FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian minister confident EU won't impose sanctions on exports
May 24, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russian minister confident EU won't impose sanctions on exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Saturday he was confident that the European Union would refrain from imposing sanctions that could hit some of the country’s major exports.

European Union leaders are to discuss next week a series of steps they could take against Russia if there are disruptions to Ukraine’s presidential election on Sunday.

The measures, including restrictions ranging from luxury goods imports to an oil and gas ban, envisage three scenarios - low-intensity, medium-intensity and high-intensity sanctions.

“I sincerely believe that it will not come to the adoption of these measures,” Ulyukayev told journalists on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly)

