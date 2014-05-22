Severstal CEO says sanctions over Ukraine harmful for all

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 22 (Reuters) - Sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow over its involvement in Ukraine are harmful for businesses in countries that imposed them and in Russia, chief executive officer of metals major Severstal said on Thursday.

“I would encourage politicians to solve political problems ... first of all through diplomatic measures and not to cause damage to our economies,” Alexey Mordashov told participants of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly)