a year ago
Russia finmin says to increase borrowing while cutting budget deficit
June 16, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Russia finmin says to increase borrowing while cutting budget deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday his ministry will need to increase the volume of borrowing even while cutting the country's budget deficit.

"Even while reducing the budget deficit, we will need to increase the volume of borrowing on the market because we need to protect the reserve fund," Siluanov said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

