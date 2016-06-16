UPDATE 1-Russia may tap National Wealth Fund to cover budget deficit in 2017

(Adds details, quotes)

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia may start spending cash from one of its sovereign wealth funds, the National Wealth Fund (NWF), to cover budget shortfalls next year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

"If necessary next year part of the funds of the NWF may be used," he said at the annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Russia has so far been mostly using a separate sovereign fund, the Reserve Fund, to cover its budget deficit, but that fund has been dwindling fast.

The National Wealth Fund was originally intended to cover future pension needs but is also seen as an emergency reserve that could be used to meet budget shortfalls if needed.

The fund is presently worth $73 billion, including long-term investments in banks and infrastructure projects that are unlikely to be available to cover the deficit.

Siluanov said the ministry envisages a budget deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2017, the same as in 2016. "Of course we would like to reduce the deficit, but we understand that this isn't possible (in 2017)," he said.

He also said the ministry probably wouldn't resort to foreign borrowing next year and would rely instead on domestic borrowing or the two sovereign funds.

"I think we won't even plan to go onto the external market ... but if (this) is necessary we can do it by correcting the budget," Siluanov said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn)