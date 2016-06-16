FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia may tap National Wealth Fund to cover budget deficit in 2017 -Siluanov
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

Russia may tap National Wealth Fund to cover budget deficit in 2017 -Siluanov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia may start spending cash from one of its sovereign wealth funds, the National Wealth Fund, to cover budget shortfalls next year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

The National Wealth Fund is intended to cover future pension needs.

Siluanov reiterated that the ministry envisages a budget deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2017. He also said the ministry has no plans for foreign borrowing next year.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jack Stubbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.