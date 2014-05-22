FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Total CEO sees no change in Yamal schedule
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 22, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

France's Total CEO sees no change in Yamal schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 22 (Reuters) - The chief executive of France’s Total said on Thursday he saw no change in schedule for the Yamal liquefied natural gas project and that it was important to continue business as usual in Russia.

Total is developing the $27 billion Yamal LNG project with Russia’s second-largest natural gas producer, Novatek, and China’s CNPC. The first production unit, with annual capacity of 5.5 million tonnes, is due to be launched in 2017.

“For the time being there are no changes at all, all the dates remain the same,” Christophe de Margerie, told reporters at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

In a reference to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine, he said: “(It) is important to continue to do our business as usual.... I am not scared , it is my job .. Total has always been very clear: we don’t think sanctions are improving anything.” (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.