UPDATE 1-VEB in talks to sell Moscow Exchange stake to central bank

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB is discussing a sale of its stake in the Moscow Exchange to Russia's central bank, VEB's first deputy chairman said on Thursday.

"We are considering various options for selling our stake, we are interested in divesting it. The central bank is a possible buyer," Nikolai Tsekhomsky told reporters at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

VEB owns an 8.4 percent stake in the Moscow Exchange and is its third-biggest shareholder behind the central bank and Sberbank.

The central bank decided last year to remain a shareholder in the Moscow Exchange, the country's largest multi-asset exchange to help to support its development.

Sergei Shvetsov, a first deputy governor of the central bank, confirmed the bank was in talks with VEB about buying its stake in the bourse but said they had yet to agree on price.

VEB has run up large losses on unprofitable loans and is under Western sanctions restricting access to international finance, with the government estimating it may need up to 1.2 trillion roubles in state support.

Russia agreed to recapitalse VEB earlier this year and the Kommersant newspaper has reported that VEB aimed to raise 180 billion roubles from asset sales in 2016.

VEB is also considering selling the Moscow Exchange shares into the market, Interfax news agency quoted Tsekhomsky as saying.

Tsekhomsky also said that the bank was relying on various forms of state support to enable it to repay foreign debts in the next two years, including 240 billion roubles ($3.6 billion) of debts falling due in 2017 and 265 billion roubles of debts falling due in 2018, according to Interfax.

Last month, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that VEB would receive 150 billion roubles from the budget in 2017, the same as in 2016. ($1 = 65.8500 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing Jack Stubbs and Jason Bush; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jane Merriman)